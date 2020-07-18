Neo 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $155.02 Million (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 18th. One Neo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $10.57 or 0.00115321 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, Huobi, Binance and BCEX. Neo has a market capitalization of $745.74 million and $155.02 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Neo has traded down 1.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010884 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.78 or 0.01884723 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00088291 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00187869 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001108 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded up 41.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002314 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Neo Profile

Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neo is neo.org . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Neo

Neo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, TDAX, OTCBTC, Bitinka, CoinEgg, Ovis, Bittrex, DragonEX, BigONE, Cryptopia, Upbit, Allcoin, CoinEx, OKEx, Liquid, Bibox, Cobinhood, COSS, Bitfinex, Coinsuper, BCEX, Exrates, Binance, Coinnest, Koinex, Coinrail, BitMart, CoinBene, Bitbns, Gate.io, Tidebit, Kucoin, BitForex, Huobi, Livecoin, HitBTC, Switcheo Network and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

