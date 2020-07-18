NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut NESTLE S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th.

Shares of NESTLE S A/S stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $115.89. 123,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,501. NESTLE S A/S has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $115.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.44 and a 200-day moving average of $107.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.35.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NESTLE S A/S by 1.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,775,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,021,000 after purchasing an additional 53,788 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in NESTLE S A/S by 1.0% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,000,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,984,000 after purchasing an additional 28,376 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NESTLE S A/S by 3.8% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 850,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,628,000 after purchasing an additional 31,322 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in NESTLE S A/S in the first quarter valued at $35,495,000. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd grew its holdings in NESTLE S A/S by 4.4% in the first quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 237,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,422,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

