NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.56.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on NetApp from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Bank of America raised NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on NetApp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on NetApp from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $183,336,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in NetApp by 631.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,623,744 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $162,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265,082 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in NetApp by 759.1% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 759,546 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,078,000 after acquiring an additional 671,134 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,039,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in NetApp by 195.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 850,769 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,469,000 after acquiring an additional 562,559 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NTAP traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,468,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,680,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.54. NetApp has a 1 year low of $34.66 and a 1 year high of $65.38.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. NetApp had a return on equity of 168.65% and a net margin of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 54.39%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

