Neutrino Dollar Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges (USDN)

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 18th. One Neutrino Dollar token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00010891 BTC on major exchanges. Neutrino Dollar has a market cap of $13.77 million and $1.96 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Neutrino Dollar has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Neutrino Dollar Token Profile

Neutrino Dollar is a token. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 13,808,768 tokens. The official website for Neutrino Dollar is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

Buying and Selling Neutrino Dollar

Neutrino Dollar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutrino Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

