Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $109.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) will report sales of $109.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Newpark Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $103.96 million and the highest is $115.50 million. Newpark Resources posted sales of $216.41 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Newpark Resources will report full-year sales of $480.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $470.55 million to $490.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $484.25 million, with estimates ranging from $448.50 million to $520.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Newpark Resources.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $164.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.25 million. Newpark Resources had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%.

NR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Newpark Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.50.

Shares of NR traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.87. 531,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 961,104. Newpark Resources has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $8.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 3.03.

In other news, CFO Gregg Piontek acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $29,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,333.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 37,500 shares of company stock worth $55,550. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NR. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 35,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,108 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 210,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 9,002 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 9,308 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 628,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 9,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids solutions, and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

