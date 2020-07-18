Newriver Reit PLC (LON:NRR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Newriver Reit PLC (LON:NRR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 121 ($1.49).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC decreased their price objective on Newriver Reit from GBX 232 ($2.86) to GBX 95 ($1.17) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Newriver Reit in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Newriver Reit in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Newriver Reit from GBX 90 ($1.11) to GBX 76 ($0.94) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Newriver Reit in a research report on Thursday, July 9th.

Get Newriver Reit alerts:

LON:NRR traded up GBX 1.70 ($0.02) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 61.70 ($0.76). The stock had a trading volume of 521,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,922. The stock has a market cap of $188.93 million and a P/E ratio of -1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 64.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 112.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.52, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.27. Newriver Reit has a 12-month low of GBX 47.55 ($0.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 218.50 ($2.69).

NewRiver REIT plc (‘NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specializing in buying, managing, developing and recycling convenience-led, community-focused retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our £1.3 billion portfolio covers over 9 million sq ft and comprises 34 community shopping centres, 19 conveniently located retail parks and over 650 community pubs.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Newriver Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newriver Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.