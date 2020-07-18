Newton (NEW) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $915,823.00

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One Newton coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Global, Hotbit and Huobi Korea. Newton has a total market cap of $13.82 million and $915,823.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Newton has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Newton alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010889 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.84 or 0.01885414 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00088346 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00188139 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001116 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded up 40.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002315 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Newton Coin Profile

Newton launched on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org

Newton Coin Trading

Newton can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Newton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.