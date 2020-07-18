Nexo Market Capitalization Tops $107.30 Million (NEXO)

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 18th. Nexo has a market capitalization of $107.30 million and $2.56 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexo token can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00002093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, HitBTC, Allbit and YoBit. During the last week, Nexo has traded down 15% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010907 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $172.81 or 0.01887386 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00088177 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00187710 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001104 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001991 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000189 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000200 BTC.

About Nexo

Nexo’s genesis date was April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nexo is medium.com/nexo . The official website for Nexo is nexo.io . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Nexo Token Trading

Nexo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Hotbit, Bitbns, Bancor Network, Stocks.Exchange, Fatbtc, HitBTC, Mercatox, Allbit and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

