NEXT Hits 24-Hour Volume of $48,079.00 (NET)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. NEXT has a total market cap of $21.62 million and approximately $48,079.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NEXT has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. One NEXT token can now be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00005829 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbit and Livecoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About NEXT

NEXT (NET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2013. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 tokens. NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr . NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET

NEXT Token Trading

NEXT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

