NOIA Network (NOIA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $13.08 Million

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 18th. One NOIA Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0477 or 0.00000521 BTC on exchanges including KuCoin and Hotbit. NOIA Network has a market cap of $13.08 million and $321,358.00 worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NOIA Network has traded 89.9% higher against the dollar.

NOIA Network (NOIA) is a token. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 273,958,155 tokens. The official website for NOIA Network is noia.network . NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork . The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for NOIA Network is medium.com/noia

NOIA Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NOIA Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NOIA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

