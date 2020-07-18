Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.63 Billion

Brokerages expect Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) to report $5.63 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Nokia Oyj’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.57 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.70 billion. Nokia Oyj posted sales of $6.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will report full year sales of $24.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.44 billion to $25.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $25.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nokia Oyj.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%.

NOK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.59.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOK. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 4.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nokia Oyj stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.39. The company had a trading volume of 49,804,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,481,148. Nokia Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $5.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.80.

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

