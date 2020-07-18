NPCoin (NPC) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $13,986.00

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 18th. NPCoin has a market cap of $4.65 million and $13,986.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NPCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0642 or 0.00000700 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Escodex. During the last week, NPCoin has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000591 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00057975 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000089 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About NPCoin

NPCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. The official website for NPCoin is npcoin.info. NPCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NPCoin

NPCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Escodex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NPCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

