Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NUAN. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuance Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Nuance Communications from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nuance Communications currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NUAN opened at $25.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Nuance Communications has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $26.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.57. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.04.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $369.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nuance Communications will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 60,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $1,178,008.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 841,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,278,071.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel David Tempesta sold 2,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $72,241.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 519,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,254,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 154,567 shares of company stock worth $3,027,304. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 125.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,218 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 5,135 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 465,066 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after purchasing an additional 47,664 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nuance Communications by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,830,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,047,000 after buying an additional 143,764 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in Nuance Communications in the first quarter worth $49,333,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Nuance Communications by 4.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.