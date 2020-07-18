Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NUAN. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuance Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Nuance Communications from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nuance Communications currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.00.
Shares of NASDAQ NUAN opened at $25.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Nuance Communications has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $26.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.57. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.04.
In related news, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 60,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $1,178,008.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 841,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,278,071.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel David Tempesta sold 2,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $72,241.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 519,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,254,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 154,567 shares of company stock worth $3,027,304. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 125.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,218 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 5,135 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 465,066 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after purchasing an additional 47,664 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nuance Communications by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,830,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,047,000 after buying an additional 143,764 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in Nuance Communications in the first quarter worth $49,333,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Nuance Communications by 4.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Nuance Communications Company Profile
Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.
