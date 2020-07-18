NULS Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $16.93 Million (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 18th. One NULS coin can currently be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00005187 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NULS has traded down 14% against the US dollar. NULS has a total market capitalization of $46.56 million and approximately $16.93 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.76 or 0.01886711 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00086914 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00187154 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001103 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001992 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000190 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000199 BTC.

About NULS

NULS was first traded on July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 110,091,645 coins and its circulating supply is 98,014,746 coins. NULS’s official website is nuls.io . NULS’s official message board is nuls.community . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

NULS Coin Trading

NULS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

