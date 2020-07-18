NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-three research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, thirty-two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $369.62.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on NVIDIA from $315.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wedbush increased their target price on NVIDIA from $340.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. BofA Securities increased their target price on NVIDIA from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on NVIDIA from $360.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $2.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $408.06. 6,550,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,868,608. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $147.39 and a 52 week high of $431.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.27, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $375.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a current ratio of 10.29.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 28.17%. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.27, for a total transaction of $230,383.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,918,556.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $38,063,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,600 shares in the company, valued at $521,691,478. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 49 shares of company stock worth $14,574 and have sold 250,738 shares worth $93,670,532. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 256.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

