Obyte (GBYTE) Price Up 26% Over Last 7 Days

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. During the last week, Obyte has traded 26% higher against the U.S. dollar. Obyte has a total market capitalization of $19.19 million and $13,643.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Obyte coin can now be bought for about $25.54 or 0.00279046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, UPbit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000156 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001691 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000160 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

About Obyte

Obyte (GBYTE) is a coin. It launched on December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 751,181 coins. The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Obyte is medium.com/byteball . Obyte’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Obyte is obyte.org

Obyte Coin Trading

Obyte can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, UPbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Obyte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Obyte using one of the exchanges listed above.

