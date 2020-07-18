ODEM (ODE) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $172,088.00

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded 22.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. ODEM has a total market cap of $8.19 million and $172,088.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ODEM token can now be purchased for $0.0374 or 0.00000408 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ODEM has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ODEM alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045771 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $454.41 or 0.04961055 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003367 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00019610 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00056143 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00031928 BTC.

About ODEM

ODEM (ODE) is a token. It launched on February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,110,098 tokens. ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . ODEM’s official message board is medium.com/odem . The official website for ODEM is odem.io . The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ODEM

ODEM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODEM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ODEM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODEM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.