Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.80.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Olin from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Olin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Vertical Group lowered shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Olin from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Olin in a report on Friday, April 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Olin by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 13,886 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Olin by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 11,657 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Olin by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,778 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Olin by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Olin by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. 92.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olin stock remained flat at $$12.12 during trading hours on Friday. 2,128,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,006,631. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.89. Olin has a 1 year low of $8.76 and a 1 year high of $21.92.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Olin will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

