OmiseGO Market Capitalization Achieves $243.84 Million (OMG)

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. During the last seven days, OmiseGO has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. OmiseGO has a total market cap of $243.84 million and approximately $377.06 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OmiseGO token can now be bought for about $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC on exchanges including IDAX, Braziliex, GOPAX and Zebpay.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OmiseGO alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00008418 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002817 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

About OmiseGO

OmiseGO (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go . The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OmiseGO’s official website is omg.omise.co

Buying and Selling OmiseGO

OmiseGO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Mercatox, Zebpay, CoinTiger, Crex24, Braziliex, Upbit, Livecoin, CoinEx, COSS, Bitbns, Kucoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Tokenomy, IDCM, Cobinhood, Liqui, Binance, Ovis, Neraex, B2BX, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, DragonEX, Coinrail, BitBay, Koinex, FCoin, GOPAX, CoinBene, CoinExchange, Bit-Z, DigiFinex, TOPBTC, HitBTC, Fatbtc, Poloniex, Tidex, OKEx, Coinone, Coinsuper, OTCBTC, Cryptopia, DDEX, Independent Reserve, ABCC, BitMart, AirSwap, Bittrex, BX Thailand, Hotbit, Kyber Network, C2CX, IDAX, Gate.io, Vebitcoin, TDAX, Ethfinex, ZB.COM, ChaoEX, Radar Relay, Coinnest, BitForex, Bithumb, IDEX, Iquant, BigONE, Bancor Network and Exmo. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmiseGO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OmiseGO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OmiseGO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OmiseGO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.