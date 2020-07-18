Ontology (ONT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $144.94 Million

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.78 or 0.00008458 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, Koinex, Hotbit and Indodax. Ontology has a total market cap of $540.44 million and approximately $144.94 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ontology has traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002850 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 696,743,794 coins. Ontology’s official website is ont.io . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork

Buying and Selling Ontology

Ontology can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Indodax, BCEX, BitMart, Gate.io, Hotbit, Binance, HitBTC, Bitbns, Upbit, Kucoin, Bibox, Huobi and Koinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

