Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

DNNGY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut Ørsted A/S from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Pareto Securities started coverage on Ørsted A/S in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group raised Ørsted A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNNGY traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $44.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,036. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.40. Ørsted A/S has a 1 year low of $27.31 and a 1 year high of $45.19.

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates offshore wind farms, bioenergy plants, and waste-to-energy solutions. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, Bioenergy, and Customer Solutions segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, and Taiwan.

