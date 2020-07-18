OST (OST) Price Up 7.1% Over Last 7 Days

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. OST has a market cap of $8.01 million and $433,329.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OST token can currently be bought for $0.0107 or 0.00000116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Binance, Coinsuper and OKEx. During the last seven days, OST has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010899 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.74 or 0.01885783 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00087877 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00187644 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001107 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001993 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000189 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000199 BTC.

About OST

OST was first traded on October 13th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 750,466,070 tokens. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken . OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom . The official website for OST is ost.com . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

OST Token Trading

OST can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Coinsuper, Binance, IDCM, Upbit, OKEx and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OST using one of the exchanges listed above.

