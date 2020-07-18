Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.25.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OTTR. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Otter Tail in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Otter Tail from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th.

OTTR traded up $0.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.18. 85,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,723. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Otter Tail has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $57.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.32.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Otter Tail had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $234.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.70 million. Analysts forecast that Otter Tail will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Otter Tail by 14.5% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Otter Tail in the first quarter valued at $1,057,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Otter Tail in the first quarter valued at $424,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 16.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 10,002 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 139.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 20,780 shares during the period. 45.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

