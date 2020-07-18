OWNDATA (OWN) Price Tops $0.0000

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 18th. One OWNDATA token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Hotbit. During the last seven days, OWNDATA has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. OWNDATA has a market cap of $222,733.43 and $3,236.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OWNDATA alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00009607 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00079141 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00326374 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00050039 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00012071 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00012227 BTC.

OWNDATA Profile

OWNDATA (CRYPTO:OWN) is a token. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens. OWNDATA’s official website is owndata.network . OWNDATA’s official message board is medium.com/@owndata . OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling OWNDATA

OWNDATA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OWNDATA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OWNDATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OWNDATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OWNDATA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.