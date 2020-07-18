Pandacoin Trading Up 3.4% This Week (PND)

Pandacoin (CURRENCY:PND) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Pandacoin has a total market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $151.00 worth of Pandacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pandacoin has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. One Pandacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BX Thailand, Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pandacoin alerts:

HiCoin (XHI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000177 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About Pandacoin

Pandacoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 14th, 2014. Pandacoin’s total supply is 32,514,916,898 coins. Pandacoin’s official Twitter account is @PandaCoinPND and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pandacoin is pandacoin.tech

Pandacoin Coin Trading

Pandacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and BX Thailand. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pandacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pandacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pandacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pandacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pandacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.