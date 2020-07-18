ParallelCoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $27.00 (DUO)

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. ParallelCoin has a market cap of $71,988.70 and $27.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ParallelCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00002498 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. During the last seven days, ParallelCoin has traded up 1.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ParallelCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.44 or 0.00463432 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00012764 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000507 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003427 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005834 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000443 BTC.

ParallelCoin Coin Profile

ParallelCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 22nd, 2015. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ParallelCoin is parallelcoin.info

ParallelCoin Coin Trading

ParallelCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParallelCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParallelCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ParallelCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParallelCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.