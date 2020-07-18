Particl (PART) Trading Down 1.8% This Week

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One Particl coin can now be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00007203 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Particl has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Particl has a total market capitalization of $6.03 million and approximately $5,230.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002170 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000358 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Particl Coin Profile

Particl (PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,658,818 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,902 coins. The official website for Particl is particl.io . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Particl

Particl can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

