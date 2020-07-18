PAXEX Achieves Market Cap of $5,777.38 (PAXEX)

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded 19.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 18th. One PAXEX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, PAXEX has traded up 71.3% against the US dollar. PAXEX has a total market capitalization of $5,777.38 and approximately $11.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $163.33 or 0.01783980 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001936 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000226 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000484 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

PAXEX Coin Profile

PAXEX (CRYPTO:PAXEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2018. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. PAXEX’s official website is www.paxexcoin.com. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc.

Buying and Selling PAXEX

PAXEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAXEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAXEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

