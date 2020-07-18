PayBX Reaches Market Cap of $1.13 Million (AXPR)

PayBX (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 18th. One PayBX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PayBX has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. PayBX has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $36,524.00 worth of PayBX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045700 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $453.67 or 0.04946314 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003212 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00019465 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00056098 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00031968 BTC.

About PayBX

AXPR is a token. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2018. PayBX’s total supply is 345,254,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,254,001 tokens. The official website for PayBX is www.paybx.io . The official message board for PayBX is medium.com/@aXpire . PayBX’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official

PayBX Token Trading

PayBX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayBX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayBX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PayBX using one of the exchanges listed above.

