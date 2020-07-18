Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $252.76.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Paycom Software from $187.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Paycom Software from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $281.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Paycom Software from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th.

In other Paycom Software news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 420,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.00, for a total transaction of $112,791,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.26, for a total transaction of $2,346,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 447,942 shares of company stock worth $120,871,330 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter worth approximately $2,330,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 39.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 142,035 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,693,000 after buying an additional 40,284 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter worth approximately $616,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 76.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 600,395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,285,000 after buying an additional 260,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,950,000. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Paycom Software stock traded up $4.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $295.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,906. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $310.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Paycom Software has a one year low of $163.42 and a one year high of $342.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.55.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $242.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.93 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 25.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paycom Software will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

