Peercoin Price Tops $0.25 on Major Exchanges (PPC)

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded up 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 18th. One Peercoin coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00002709 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Peercoin has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. Peercoin has a market cap of $6.54 million and $35,895.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,156.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.35 or 0.02450114 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002245 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000152 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.89 or 0.00621319 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000430 BTC.

EDC Blockchain [old] (EDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004325 BTC.

Peercoin Profile

PPC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,374,976 coins. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peercoin’s official website is www.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net

Buying and Selling Peercoin

Peercoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

