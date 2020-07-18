PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) Receives $7.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

PBR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Scotiabank raised PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bradesco Corretora raised PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James downgraded PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th.

Get PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBR. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC grew its holdings in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 15,748,484 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $86,617,000 after buying an additional 6,286,193 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the 1st quarter valued at $28,048,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,686,002 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $36,773,000 after buying an additional 2,651,537 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the 1st quarter valued at $14,257,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its holdings in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,394,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,667,000 after buying an additional 911,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

PBR traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $8.78. 19,429,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,359,062. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.49 and a 200-day moving average of $9.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.97. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $16.84.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.35 billion. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 10.33%. On average, research analysts anticipate that PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

About PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Further Reading: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.