Phantomx (PNX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $6.00

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded down 55.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 18th. Phantomx has a market cap of $2,219.71 and approximately $6.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Phantomx has traded down 79.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Phantomx coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, SouthXchange, STEX and Graviex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Phantomx alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.41 or 0.00758003 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00010216 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00164139 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003469 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000798 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phantomx Profile

Phantomx (CRYPTO:PNX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 9th, 2017. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 coins. Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin . Phantomx’s official website is phantomx.co

Buying and Selling Phantomx

Phantomx can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, SouthXchange, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantomx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantomx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phantomx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantomx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.