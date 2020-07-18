PiplCoin Price Tops $0.0015 on Exchanges (PIPL)

PiplCoin (CURRENCY:PIPL) traded up 92.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One PiplCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PiplCoin has a total market cap of $252,243.48 and approximately $41.00 worth of PiplCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PiplCoin has traded 74.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010903 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $172.66 or 0.01885394 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00087979 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00188362 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001101 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001990 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000189 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000199 BTC.

PiplCoin Token Profile

PiplCoin’s total supply is 7,329,758,708 tokens and its circulating supply is 172,536,809 tokens. PiplCoin’s official Twitter account is @PiplCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PiplCoin is piplcoin.com

PiplCoin Token Trading

PiplCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PiplCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PiplCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PiplCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

