PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on PJT Partners from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine lowered PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on PJT Partners from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

In other PJT Partners news, General Counsel James W. Cuminale sold 13,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $656,952.66. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 1,695.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 732,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,780,000 after purchasing an additional 691,638 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,194,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 795,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,534,000 after purchasing an additional 228,823 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 440,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,112,000 after purchasing an additional 145,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 200.3% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 150,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,515,000 after purchasing an additional 100,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

PJT traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.69. 132,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,564. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.86. PJT Partners has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $58.00.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $200.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.48 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 20.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PJT Partners will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

Featured Article: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.