PlatinumBAR (XPTX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $28.00

PlatinumBAR (CURRENCY:XPTX) traded 36.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. PlatinumBAR has a total market cap of $2,967.52 and approximately $28.00 worth of PlatinumBAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PlatinumBAR has traded 21.2% higher against the US dollar. One PlatinumBAR coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About PlatinumBAR

XPTX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2017. PlatinumBAR’s total supply is 2,160,126 coins. PlatinumBAR’s official Twitter account is @platinumbarxptx . PlatinumBAR’s official website is platinumbar.io

Buying and Selling PlatinumBAR

PlatinumBAR can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinumBAR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatinumBAR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlatinumBAR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

