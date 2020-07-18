Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.08.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PII shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Polaris Industries in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Polaris Industries from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Wedbush upgraded Polaris Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $68.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Polaris Industries from $51.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th.

Shares of Polaris Industries stock traded down $3.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.48. The stock had a trading volume of 829,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,168. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Polaris Industries has a 12 month low of $37.35 and a 12 month high of $104.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.71 and its 200 day moving average is $81.07.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.33). Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Polaris Industries’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Polaris Industries will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Polaris Industries news, SVP Christopher Musso sold 5,000 shares of Polaris Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $475,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,694,865. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Polaris Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,602,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Polaris Industries by 475.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 359,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,530,000 after purchasing an additional 296,799 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Polaris Industries by 144.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 472,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,089,000 after purchasing an additional 279,757 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in Polaris Industries by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 395,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,050,000 after buying an additional 207,242 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,526,000 after buying an additional 163,119 shares during the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

