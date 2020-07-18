Polybius (PLBT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $5,893.00

Polybius (CURRENCY:PLBT) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 18th. During the last week, Polybius has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. One Polybius token can now be purchased for $0.91 or 0.00009907 BTC on major exchanges. Polybius has a total market cap of $3.60 million and $5,893.00 worth of Polybius was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Polybius alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045765 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $455.24 or 0.04972775 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003228 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00019378 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00056221 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00031966 BTC.

Polybius Token Profile

Polybius is a token. Its genesis date was March 30th, 2017. Polybius’ total supply is 3,969,565 tokens. Polybius’ official Twitter account is @PolybiusBank and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polybius’ official website is polybius.io

Buying and Selling Polybius

Polybius can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polybius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polybius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polybius using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polybius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polybius and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.