Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on APTS shares. ValuEngine downgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Preferred Apartment Communities from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APTS. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 5.7% during the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 30,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 80.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the period. 56.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APTS traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.37. The stock had a trading volume of 283,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,409. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $5.27 and a 12 month high of $15.13. The company has a market capitalization of $350.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.65 and its 200 day moving average is $9.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($4.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($3.68). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative return on equity of 9.83% and a negative net margin of 36.91%. The firm had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.37 million. Equities research analysts expect that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 51.09%.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to own and operate multifamily properties and, to a lesser extent, own and operate student housing properties, grocery-anchored shopping centers and strategically located, well leased class A office buildings, all in select targeted markets throughout the United States.

