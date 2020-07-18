Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Premier’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.66. Premier posted earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Premier will report full-year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $3.28. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Premier.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $334.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.77 million. Premier had a negative return on equity of 103.03% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. Premier’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share.

PINC has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Premier from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Premier from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub lowered Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINC. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in Premier during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Premier during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Premier by 99.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Premier during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Premier by 821.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

Premier stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.80. The stock had a trading volume of 382,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.22. Premier has a 1-year low of $27.11 and a 1-year high of $40.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.88.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

