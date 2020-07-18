Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $314.59 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) will report sales of $314.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Premier’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $317.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $304.09 million. Premier reported sales of $316.23 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Premier will report full year sales of $1.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Premier.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $334.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.77 million. Premier had a negative return on equity of 103.03% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PINC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Premier from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Premier from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.45.

PINC traded up $0.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.80. The stock had a trading volume of 382,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,223. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.22. Premier has a one year low of $27.11 and a one year high of $40.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Premier by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 15,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Premier by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Premier by 3.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 26,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Premier by 16.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Premier by 99.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. 53.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

