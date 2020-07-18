Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

PRVL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Prevail Therapeutics from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prevail Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Prevail Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.33.

NASDAQ:PRVL opened at $15.53 on Wednesday. Prevail Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $19.96. The company has a quick ratio of 14.32, a current ratio of 14.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.69.

Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.06). On average, equities analysts expect that Prevail Therapeutics will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Prevail Therapeutics by 50.1% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prevail Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Prevail Therapeutics by 380.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prevail Therapeutics by 162.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Prevail Therapeutics by 95.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

About Prevail Therapeutics

Prevail Therapeutics Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with devastating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PR001 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease with GBA1 mutation and neuronopathic Gaucher disease.

