Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.50.

PFG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th.

In related news, Director Daniel Gelatt bought 28,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.52 per share, for a total transaction of $999,816.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,668,560.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 440,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,212,000 after acquiring an additional 27,357 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 213,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,735,000 after acquiring an additional 32,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

PFG stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.51. 1,190,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,858,543. Principal Financial Group has a 52 week low of $23.31 and a 52 week high of $60.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.39.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

