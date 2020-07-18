Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Progenity’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.41) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.65) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.27) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Progenity in a research note on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Progenity in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Progenity in a report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of PROG opened at $10.71 on Tuesday. Progenity has a 1 year low of $7.63 and a 1 year high of $15.92.

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides complex molecular and specialized testing services to physicians, clinicians, and their patients in the United States. It offers testing services for common hereditary disorders, cystic fibrosis, spinal muscular atrophy, fragile X syndrome, and Jewish genetic diseases; pan-ethnic carrier screening services; non-invasive prenatal, miscarriage, and pharmacogenetic testing services; and ovarian assessment reports for women.

