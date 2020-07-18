Prometeus (PROM) Achieves Market Cap of $9.60 Million

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded down 12.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One Prometeus token can now be purchased for $1.40 or 0.00015253 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Hotbit. Prometeus has a total market cap of $9.60 million and $1.09 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Prometeus has traded up 3.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Prometeus alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010903 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.63 or 0.01884920 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00086732 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00186921 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001103 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001991 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000190 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Prometeus Profile

Prometeus’ total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,870,000 tokens. The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io

Buying and Selling Prometeus

Prometeus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prometeus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prometeus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.