Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

PUK has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prudential Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Prudential Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, HSBC downgraded Prudential Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th.

Shares of PUK traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.41. 165,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,106. Prudential Public has a twelve month low of $15.68 and a twelve month high of $43.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Prudential Public by 152.5% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Prudential Public by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Public in the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Public

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

