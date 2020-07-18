PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.83.

PTCT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $5,570,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,085 shares in the company, valued at $5,908,934.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 3,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.70, for a total value of $176,565.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 298,110 shares of company stock worth $15,706,910. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 92.9% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 33.3% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,133. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. PTC Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $30.79 and a 1 year high of $59.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.15.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $68.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.90 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.83% and a negative return on equity of 46.42%. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.29) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics will post -5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

