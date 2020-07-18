PUBLISH (NEWS) Reaches Market Cap of $795,291.25

PUBLISH (CURRENCY:NEWS) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. PUBLISH has a total market capitalization of $795,291.25 and approximately $209,800.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PUBLISH token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges including Hanbitco and DragonEX. During the last seven days, PUBLISH has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010877 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.10 or 0.01887298 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00088202 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00187757 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001110 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002003 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000200 BTC.

PUBLISH Profile

PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,300,148 tokens. PUBLISH’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . PUBLISH’s official website is publishprotocol.io . PUBLISH’s official message board is medium.com/publishprotocol . The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling PUBLISH

PUBLISH can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hanbitco and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PUBLISH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PUBLISH using one of the exchanges listed above.

