PumaPay Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.95 Million (PMA)

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One PumaPay token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Upbit, Coinall and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, PumaPay has traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar. PumaPay has a market capitalization of $2.95 million and $116,261.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045700 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.67 or 0.04946314 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003212 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00019465 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00056098 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00031968 BTC.

PumaPay Profile

PumaPay (CRYPTO:PMA) is a token. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,476,422,231 tokens. The official message board for PumaPay is blog.pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official website is pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

PumaPay Token Trading

PumaPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, IDEX, Bittrex, Coinall, Upbit, HitBTC and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PumaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PumaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

