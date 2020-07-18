Pure (PUREX) Achieves Market Cap of $1,450.00

Pure (CURRENCY:PUREX) traded 49.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One Pure coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Pure has traded down 49.3% against the U.S. dollar. Pure has a total market cap of $1,450.00 and $1.00 worth of Pure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.51 or 0.00758216 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00010339 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00164158 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003449 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000797 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Pure

Pure is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. Pure’s total supply is 20,220,782 coins and its circulating supply is 17,751,757 coins. The Reddit community for Pure is /r/purealtcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pure’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin . Pure’s official website is purexalt.io

Pure Coin Trading

Pure can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

